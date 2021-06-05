NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. NextGen Healthcare also posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,848.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,102 shares of company stock worth $730,243. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,939. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

