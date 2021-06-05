NFTX Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $28.77 million and $781,027.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for about $61.28 or 0.00170642 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00077483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00025684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.75 or 0.01018520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,637.49 or 0.10129527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00053812 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

