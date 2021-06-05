Nimiq (NIM) Market Capitalization Tops $49.01 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $49.01 million and approximately $914,024.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,683.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.15 or 0.07317591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $647.40 or 0.01814294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.17 or 0.00482507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00175942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.96 or 0.00767746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.00474167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.00 or 0.00420379 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,515,469,868 coins and its circulating supply is 7,853,969,868 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.