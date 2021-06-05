Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

NKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $834.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $79.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.71.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,640 shares of company stock worth $819,940 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

