NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $130.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.