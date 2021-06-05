NorthRock Partners LLC Has $321,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

CVS Health stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $5,470,024.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

