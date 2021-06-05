NorthRock Partners LLC Has $345,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $233.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.26 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

