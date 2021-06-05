NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 88 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 51.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 340,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 41,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 340,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $209.95 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $211.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.38.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

