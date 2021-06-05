Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $475.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $350.00.

NOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $393.17.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $377.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.48. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,983 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

