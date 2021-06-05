NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,015 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 44,188 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,565,000 after purchasing an additional 51,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NLOK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

