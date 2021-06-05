Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE NOM opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $16.27.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
