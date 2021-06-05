Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE NOM opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.