Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE:NIM opened at $10.82 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.74.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
