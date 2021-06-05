Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:NIM opened at $10.82 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.74.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

