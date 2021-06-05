Nvwm LLC Purchases 35 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 14,783.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 254,119 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.33.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $302.12 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.49. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.