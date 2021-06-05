Nvwm LLC Sells 5,411 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nvwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.65.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $146.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.39. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.