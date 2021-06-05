Oasis Petroleum Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $91.09 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 305,599 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,549,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,390,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,177,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

