OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Raised to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of OC Oerlikon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS OERLF opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. OC Oerlikon has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

