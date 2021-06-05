Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 658.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,401 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,581,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,937,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 58,805 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,864,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,429,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.