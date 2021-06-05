Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $213.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.09 and a beta of 0.96. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.06 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.35.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

