Old National Bancorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Old National Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.97. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,005,967 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,905,000 after buying an additional 603,539 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,162,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

