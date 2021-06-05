Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report sales of $33.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $34.10 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $33.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $136.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $139.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $135.63 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $139.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 40,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $402.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.46. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other news, Director Jill E. York purchased 4,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $53,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 83,574 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 121,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 79,006 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

