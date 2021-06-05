Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Olympic Steel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

ZEUS stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.64. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.20 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

