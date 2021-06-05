Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $456,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 7.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,047,348 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.