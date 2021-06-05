Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in NRG Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 55,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE NRG opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

