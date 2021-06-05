Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in Ontrak by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,625,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at $6,699,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ontrak by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $548.07 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $6,157,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

