Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after buying an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after acquiring an additional 808,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 48.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,028,000 after acquiring an additional 609,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX opened at $60.72 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.53.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.