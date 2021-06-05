Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $404,000 Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in National Health Investors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI opened at $66.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

