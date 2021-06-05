ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBC opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.61 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.56.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

