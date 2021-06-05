Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Orphazyme A/S stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $176.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Orphazyme A/S has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Orphazyme A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

