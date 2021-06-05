Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce sales of $3.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $13.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $13.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $14.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

OTIS stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,092. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

