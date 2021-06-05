PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,430 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $227,405,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 92.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PACCAR by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $19,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

