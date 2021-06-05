PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.16-0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $64.5-66.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.66 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.42-0.36) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.42.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of PD stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $174,619.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,345,629 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.