Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $406.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

PANW traded up $6.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $357.35. The stock had a trading volume of 564,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $217.48 and a one year high of $403.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,005,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,894,825. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

