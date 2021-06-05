Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.21.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,894,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $357.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.48 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

