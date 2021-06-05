Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 989 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $357.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.48 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.21.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,860 shares of company stock worth $12,894,825 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

