PancakeSwap Price Up 34% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $3.47 billion and approximately $252.32 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.50 or 0.00054009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00075903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.09 or 0.01011254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.95 or 0.09902120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00095229 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 177,930,396 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

