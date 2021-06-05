PAVmed’s (PAVM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

PAVmed stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,992. PAVmed has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.81.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that PAVmed will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lishan Aklog acquired 7,500 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,485.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at $1,713,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 195,606 shares during the period. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

