Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Paycom Software worth $34,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Paycom Software by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Cowen increased their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $322.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.94. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.43, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

