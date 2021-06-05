Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Shares Up 9.6%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO) was up 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 54.80 ($0.72). Approximately 107,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 155,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of £20.29 million and a PE ratio of -10.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.25.

About Pelatro (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

