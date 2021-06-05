Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 218.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 651.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 352,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,630,000 after buying an additional 305,573 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,619,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,250,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 166.15 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 734,388 shares valued at $79,384,859. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

