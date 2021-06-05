Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.05.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

