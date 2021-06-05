PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFSI. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 416,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,864,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $2,625,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,433,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,463,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $6,347,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,401,896 shares of company stock valued at $87,159,657 and sold 717,782 shares valued at $43,728,089. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $60.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

