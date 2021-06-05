Phala Network Price Up 43.6% This Week (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002587 BTC on major exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $164.58 million and approximately $53.28 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded 43.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00077014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00025689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.30 or 0.01017078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.97 or 0.10106504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00053612 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

