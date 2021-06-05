Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 11,211 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $401,129.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 964,652 shares in the company, valued at $34,515,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,905 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $322,271.95.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $452,797.12.
- On Monday, May 24th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 10,594 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $377,782.04.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 7,098 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $249,139.80.
- On Friday, May 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 100 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500.00.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,776 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $417,341.44.
- On Friday, May 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $35,415.33.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 6,936 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $243,731.04.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $560,112.96.
Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.14. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,954,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,239,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,739,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,941,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on PHAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
