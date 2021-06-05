Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.31. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

