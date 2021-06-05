Phillip Goldstein Sells 10,089 Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Stock

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,089 shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $97,964.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Phillip Goldstein sold 1,994 shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $19,281.98.

Shares of SWZ opened at $9.46 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lifted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 220,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 224,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

