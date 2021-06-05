Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.1% during the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 55,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 698,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 233,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.4% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 25,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.