Piper Sandler Comments on The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cooper Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

COO has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.38.

NYSE COO opened at $381.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.20. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $268.92 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

