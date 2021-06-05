Pitcairn Co. Has $224,000 Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY opened at $157.80 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.