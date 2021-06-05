Pitcairn Co. Invests $234,000 in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

MBWM opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.73%.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.