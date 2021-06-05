Pitcairn Co. Invests $257,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $316.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.